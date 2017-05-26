Grant agreement signed on Eastring project’s feasibility study

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26



By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

A grant agreement has been signed for the feasibility study needed for the planned Eastring gas pipeline project.

European Union’s Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (INEA) and Slovakian Eustream gas transmission system operator have signed an agreement allowing Eustream to receive EU grant for the project’s feasibility study, said the message on the company’s website.

Feasibility study will be funded under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the amount of up to 1 million euros, or 50 percent of the eligible costs. The grant agreement entered into force May 12, 2017.

Eastring will transport natural gas from different areas and alternative sources. At the first stage, it will provide the Balkans and/or even Turkey with gas from the European gas market. At the final stage, when its bi-directional mode should be in place, Eastring will transit prospective Romanian Black Sea natural gas, Caspian and Middle East natural gas to Europe.

Earlier, Public Relations and Communication specialist at Eustream company Pavol Kubik told Trend that there is significant potential for the delivery of gas via the Southern Gas Corridor to Europe through the Eastring gas pipeline.

"Eastring project is not linked to any supplier. Therefore, it will be open for every source on the non-discriminatory basis in full compliance with EU legislation. In this context, we believe there is a significant potential towards Caspian region and Southern Gas Corridor route," said Kubik.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

