“What? Where? When?” game dedicated to Republic Day held (PHOTO)

2017-05-26 12:00 | www.trend.az | 0

“What?, Where?, When?” game dedicated to 28th of May Republic Day was held among the staff of “AtaHolding” Group of companies and “Synergy Group” LLC on May 25, 2017.

The game began with listening to the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. “AtaHolding”, “AtaInsurance”, “AtaTechnology”, VTB Bank Azerbaijan, and “Synergy Group” LLC took part in the game. The game was held with organization of “AtaHolding” and announcer of "Parlag Zaka" by Aydin Piriev.

The teams, each of which consisted of 6 members, tried to answer questions on different topics.The song was performed by singer Araz Humbatli during the music break. The first place was taken by the team VTB Bank Azerbaijan, the second place was taken by the team Synergy Group, the third place was taken by the team AtaInsurance.

Head of Corporate Communications Department of AtaHolding Dilara Zamanova commented on the event: " It has become a good annual tradition for staff of “AtaHolding” to celebrate the significant date of our country - May 28 Republic Day, holding an intellectual competition . The tournament was held in an interesting and tense atmosphere of sharp competition. Members of the teams were able to demonstrate not only their level of knowledge, but also their ability to take quickly collectively worked out answer".

Representative of "Synergy Group" Miraziz Azizli congratulated the participants and guests on the occasion of the upcoming 28th of May Republic Day. He noted that it the private business structures are delighted to work with such a broad outlook of people.

At the end of the event, the teams were awarded with certificates.