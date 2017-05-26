Investigation on Lapshin’s case wraps up

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Investigation on the criminal case of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is completed, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend May 26.

The lawyer said he will be presented with the case materials on May 30 and then they will be sent to the court.

Chernin today met with Lapshin in the medical center of the detention facility.

Lapshin’s medical treatment continues and the blogger feels well, the lawyer noted.