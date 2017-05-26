Number of flights from St. Petersburg to Baku increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Russia’s Ural Airlines will start to carry out flights on the St. Petersburg-Baku route since late May, the company said in a message.

The first flight will be carried out on May 27. The flights will be implemented twice a week on Airbus A320 planes.

On Saturdays, departure from St. Petersburg will be at 07:55 (UTC/GMT+3) with the arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 12:35 (UTC/GMT+4). The return flight from Baku is scheduled for 13:35 with arrival in St. Petersburg at 16:30.

On Thursdays, departure from St. Petersburg will be at 10:30 (UTC/GMT+3) with the arrival at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 15:10 (UTC/GMT+4). The return flight from Baku will be carried out at 16:10 with arrival at the Pulkovo International Airport at 19:05.

Tickets are already available for booking on the company’s official website.

Ural Airlines obtained permission in February 2017 from Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to fly from St. Petersburg to Baku.

