Investigation on Lapshin’s case wraps up (UPDATE)

Investigation on the criminal case of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who is under arrest in Azerbaijan, is completed, Lapshin’s lawyer Eduard Chernin told Trend May 26.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and has had a criminal conspiracy with Armenians living in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.

Eduard Chernin said he will be presented with the materials of the criminal case on May 30 and then they will be sent to the court.

The lawyer today met with Lapshin in the medical center of the detention facility, where the blogger was earlier sent to undergo treatment for tachycardia.

Lapshin’s medical treatment continues and the blogger feels well, the lawyer noted.