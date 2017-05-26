Turkish armed forces neutralize 45 terrorists over week

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

During anti-terrorist operations held from May 18 to May 25 in the Turkish provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Erzurum and Ardahan, 45 terrorists were neutralized, said the Turkish General Staff in a message posted on its website on May 26.

Three grenade launchers, 5 machine guns, 13 rifles, 43 grenades, 27 improvised explosive devices, about 2 tons of explosives and more than 5,000 munitions were seized during the operations.

Seven Turkish servicemen were killed and 15 were wounded during the operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

