US State Dept. energy official due in Azerbaijan

2017-05-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, US Department of State Robin Dunnigan will visit Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend May 26.

Dunnigan will lead a US delegation during the annual international exhibition Caspian Oil & Gas 2017.

The 24th Caspian International Oil & Gas Exhibition will be held in Baku from May 31 to June 3.