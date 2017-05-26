Turkish authorities warn of possible terror attack in Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The governorate of the Turkish province of Ankara has warned of a possible terror attack in the country’s capital.

The governorate said terrorists may hit citizens’ rallies, and in this regard it has banned holding any rallies in Ankara.

A protest rally in front of Ankara’s railway station came under a terrorist attack on March 15, 2015. More than 100 people were killed there. The “Islamic State” terrorist group took the responsibility for the attack involving two suicide bombers.

Terror attacks, organized by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, also occurred in Ankara on February 17 and March 13, 2016, which killed many people.