Azerbaijan’s trading house opens in Belarus

Minsk, Belarus, May 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani trading house has opened today in Minsk, Belarus.

Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev earlier arrived in Belarus to attend the opening ceremony of the trading house.

The decision to open a trading house was made at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.