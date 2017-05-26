UNEC staff in Museum of Independence (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

On May 26, UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, academic staff and students of the university visited the Museum of Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28- Republic Day.

UNEC’s delegation was provided with the information about the historical facts and documents reflecting the period of Azerbaijan’s independence 99 years ago. The tricolor flag of the People’s Republic that became the symbol of the national liberation movement was welcomed by UNEC staff. The visitors acquainted with 6 halls of the museum.

State symbols of Azerbaijan- documents reflecting a three-color flag, national emblem, anthem and the Constitution, as well as photos of history of independence and distinguished people and different materials are displayed in the first hall. A period from the second half of the XIX Century and early years of the XX Century of Azerbaijan history is exhibited in the second hall. A three- color flag of the people’s movement, photo facts dedicated to March 31 genocide, archive materials and documents are displayed in the other section of the hall. Azerbaijan’s new history is demonstrated in the next hall where the expositions of the national liberation movement, Garabagh war are placed. At the same time, photos and different documents about encroachment of Armenia against Azerbaijan, Armenian terrorism, January 20 tragedy, Khojali Genocide are displayed here.

The hall dedicated to the history of Independent Azerbaijan Republic and the National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s activities aroused UNEC staff’s interest. Historical facts and documents, books and newspaper materials about the Great Leader’s internal and external policy, oil strategy have taken place here. In addition, information about the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s performances and achievements gained by our country and photos were demonstrated here.

