Trump: US strongly supports Karabakh conflict’s peaceful resolution

2017-05-26 17:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Republic Day on May 28,” said Trump in his congratulatory letter.

“Azerbaijan is a valued partner of the United States. Together, we are working to enhance global security through our joint counterterrorism efforts. We stand with the people of Azerbaijan and are committed to strengthening our relationship through dialogue on security, economic cooperation, and democratic principles,” noted the US president.

“You are building new sources of energy for Europe, and we are grateful for our long and successful history of cooperation in this area. As you move to diversify your economy, we look forward to building new business ties to the benefit of both our countries. The United States also strongly supports the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said Trump.

“I congratulate you again on this important day and look forward to working with you as an active partner to ensure a greater future for our countries and the world,” he added.