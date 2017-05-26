Turkmenistan, Belarus hold business talks

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 26

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A business forum organized by the chambers of commerce and industry of Turkmenistan and Belarus has been held in Ashgabat, the Embassy of Belarus in Turkmenistan said in a message May 26.

“The forum participants discussed development of bilateral cooperation at the level of business circles, including the supply chains, logistics and financing,” the message said.

Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyukhov in his speech at the forum drew attention to the efforts of the Turkmen and Belarusian presidents aimed at creating a favorable environment for the two countries’ entrepreneurs.

About two dozen large enterprises and companies of Belarus took part in the forum.

Belarus offered its services in the supply of high-technology equipments and organization of their production, and expressed interest in Turkmen textile, agricultural and industrial products, and deepening cooperation in the manufacture of food products.

The sides also discussed the possibility of supplying railway rolling stock, agricultural and road machinery.

The two countries also discussed cooperation in establishing production of high-technology lighting equipment, as well as partnership in the field of printing.