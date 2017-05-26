Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan won’t allow anyone to interfere in its affairs

2017-05-26 19:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has never interfered in any country’s affairs, and has never allowed and won’t allow anyone to interfere in its affairs, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev as he was addressing an official reception on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, Republic Day, at the Buta Palace.

He emphasized the recent Arab-Islamic-American Summit held in Saudi Arabia.

“Azerbaijan took part in the Summit at the highest level,” said President Aliyev. “I believe the Summit has a great meaning. Firstly, the Muslim world has shown solidarity and it is commendable that American President Mr. Trump made his first foreign visit to a Muslim country. In Azerbaijan, we highly appreciate this. I think this is a sign of great respect shown to the Muslim world by the American president.”

“In other words, the organization of this visit and the Summit is a major event itself and the statements made there by the American president, of course, should be highly appreciated. In particular, he said the United States of America will not interfere in the internal affairs of Muslim countries, will not admonish and lecture them. This is a very serious statement and I can say that almost all the participants of the Summit, including Azerbaijan, praised these statements, because we all know well that Azerbaijan is one of those countries that have come under fire a lot as a result of foreign interventions,” added the president.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that this strong signal will reach all relevant structures, including the European institutions, and the attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan’s affairs will be eliminated.

“The American leadership changed this year and we see that the manifestations of these interventions are being gradually eliminated. We welcome this and hope this will continue, because this is the only correct policy. I have said before and want also to say today that if the countries don’t interfere in one another’s affairs, then there will be no war, no conflict, but there will be peace and cooperation,” added the Azerbaijani president.

“Azerbaijan has never interfered in any country’s affairs, and has never allowed and won’t allow anyone to interfere in our affairs, lecture us and look down on us. Azerbaijan is a state with dignity. We have protected and will further protect our honor,” he said.