Zbigniew Brzezinski dies at 89

2017-05-27 07:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Zbigniew Brzezinski, national security adviser to US President Jimmy Carter, was declared dead by his daughter on Friday, Sputnik reported.

Mika Brzezinski made an announcement through Instagram, saying that her farther - a renowned political scientist and a diplomat - has "passed away peacefully."

"My father passed away peacefully tonight. He was known to his friends as Zbig, to his grandchildren as Chief and to his wife as the enduring love of her life," she wrote on Friday.