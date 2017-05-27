Azerbaijan’s State Security Service holds Republic Day march (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service held a march dedicated to the May 28 Republic Day.

Head of the State Security Service Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev, Head of the State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, representatives of public and media took part in the march held in Baku.

The march, which started at the National Flag Square, ended near a clock tower in the National Seaside Park.

The participants of the march were presented diplomas.