Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-05-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats, or 0.0176 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate May 15 1.7025 May 22 1.7023 May 16 1.7025 May 23 1.7023 May 17 1.7022 May 24 1.7021 May 18 1.7022 May 25 1.7021 May 19 1.7023 May 26 1.7020 Average weekly 1.70234 Average weekly 1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0015 manats or 0.0788 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90846 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 15 1.8609 May 22 1.9047 May 16 1.8715 May 23 1.9152 May 17 1.8905 May 24 1.9029 May 18 1.8971 May 25 1.9133 May 19 1.8916 May 26 1.9062 Average weekly 1.88232 Average weekly 1.90846

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 15 0.0300 May 22 0.0300 May 16 0.0302 May 23 0.0301 May 17 0.0301 May 24 0.0302 May 18 0.0297 May 25 0.0302 May 19 0.0296 May 26 0.0300 Average weekly 0.02992 Average weekly 0.0301

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.1681 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4769 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate May 15 0.4772 May 22 0.4760 May 16 0.4801 May 23 0.4775 May 17 0.4797 May 24 0.4757 May 18 0.4749 May 25 0.4785 May 19 0.4709 May 26 0.4768 Average weekly 0.47656 Average weekly 0.4769

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 8.0493 manats or 0.3777 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2135.35976 manats.