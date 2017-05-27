AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-05-27 14:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats, or 0.0176 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

May 15

1.7025

May 22

1.7023

May 16

1.7025

May 23

1.7023

May 17

1.7022

May 24

1.7021

May 18

1.7022

May 25

1.7021

May 19

1.7023

May 26

1.7020

Average weekly

1.70234

Average weekly

1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0015 manats or 0.0788 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90846 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 15

1.8609

May 22

1.9047

May 16

1.8715

May 23

1.9152

May 17

1.8905

May 24

1.9029

May 18

1.8971

May 25

1.9133

May 19

1.8916

May 26

1.9062

Average weekly

1.88232

Average weekly

1.90846

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 15

0.0300

May 22

0.0300

May 16

0.0302

May 23

0.0301

May 17

0.0301

May 24

0.0302

May 18

0.0297

May 25

0.0302

May 19

0.0296

May 26

0.0300

Average weekly

0.02992

Average weekly

0.0301

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.1681 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4769 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 15

0.4772

May 22

0.4760

May 16

0.4801

May 23

0.4775

May 17

0.4797

May 24

0.4757

May 18

0.4749

May 25

0.4785

May 19

0.4709

May 26

0.4768

Average weekly

0.47656

Average weekly

0.4769

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 8.0493 manats or 0.3777 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2135.35976 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 15

2096.2031

May 22

2131.2796

May 16

2099.6933

May 23

2142.9404

May 17

2100.8552

May 24

2131.2845

May 18

2140.3463

May 25

2131.9654

May 19

2137.9186

May 26

2139.3289

Average weekly

2115.0033

Average weekly

2135.35976

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər