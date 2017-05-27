Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0003 manats, or 0.0176 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 15
|
1.7025
|
May 22
|
1.7023
|
May 16
|
1.7025
|
May 23
|
1.7023
|
May 17
|
1.7022
|
May 24
|
1.7021
|
May 18
|
1.7022
|
May 25
|
1.7021
|
May 19
|
1.7023
|
May 26
|
1.7020
|
Average weekly
|
1.70234
|
Average weekly
|
1.70216
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0015 manats or 0.0788 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90846 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 15
|
1.8609
|
May 22
|
1.9047
|
May 16
|
1.8715
|
May 23
|
1.9152
|
May 17
|
1.8905
|
May 24
|
1.9029
|
May 18
|
1.8971
|
May 25
|
1.9133
|
May 19
|
1.8916
|
May 26
|
1.9062
|
Average weekly
|
1.88232
|
Average weekly
|
1.90846
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA remained unchanged.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0301 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 15
|
0.0300
|
May 22
|
0.0300
|
May 16
|
0.0302
|
May 23
|
0.0301
|
May 17
|
0.0301
|
May 24
|
0.0302
|
May 18
|
0.0297
|
May 25
|
0.0302
|
May 19
|
0.0296
|
May 26
|
0.0300
|
Average weekly
|
0.02992
|
Average weekly
|
0.0301
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0008 manats or 0.1681 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.4769 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 15
|
0.4772
|
May 22
|
0.4760
|
May 16
|
0.4801
|
May 23
|
0.4775
|
May 17
|
0.4797
|
May 24
|
0.4757
|
May 18
|
0.4749
|
May 25
|
0.4785
|
May 19
|
0.4709
|
May 26
|
0.4768
|
Average weekly
|
0.47656
|
Average weekly
|
0.4769
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 8.0493 manats or 0.3777 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2135.35976 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 15
|
2096.2031
|
May 22
|
2131.2796
|
May 16
|
2099.6933
|
May 23
|
2142.9404
|
May 17
|
2100.8552
|
May 24
|
2131.2845
|
May 18
|
2140.3463
|
May 25
|
2131.9654
|
May 19
|
2137.9186
|
May 26
|
2139.3289
|
Average weekly
|
2115.0033
|
Average weekly
|
2135.35976