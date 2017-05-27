Black Sea Trade and Development Bank to hold presentation for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

2017-05-27 14:16 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) will hold a presentation for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs on June 13 at Baku Business Center, said the message on the website of Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

The purpose of the event is to present the bank's strategy and products.

BSTDB offers a wide range of financial instruments and takes a flexible approach in structuring its financial products, implements investment programs through allocating loans to the private sector.

The principal forms of direct financing offered by the bank are loans, equity and guarantees. The financial products may be offered separately or in any combination.

The terms of the bank's products are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Adjustments may be made throughout the life of an operation, if so provided in the original documentation.

After the presentation, participants will be able to discuss business proposals with the representatives of the bank.

The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank is an international financial institution with headquarters in Thessaloniki, Greece, BSTDB started to operate in June 1999 and has authorized capital of 3.45 billion euros. The bank supports economic development and regional cooperation in the Black Sea Region through trade and project finance lending, guarantees, and equity participation in private enterprises and public entities in the member countries.

BSTDB is rated A-/A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, and A2/P1 by Moody's.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn