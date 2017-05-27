Mi-8 helicopter makes emergency landing on Azerbaijan’s Chilov Island

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27



On May 27, a Mi-8 helicopter of Silk Way Helicopter Services made an emergency landing on Azerbaijan’s Chilov Island in the Caspian Sea.

There were 15 passengers and 3 crew members onboard the helicopter and nobody was hurt during the emergency landing. The helicopter was not damaged either.

The reason of emergency landing of the helicopter, en route to the Oil Rocks field, was an engine failure.

A special commission has been created to investigate the incident.