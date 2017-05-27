Berdimuhamedov appoints head of Turkmenhimiya

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has decreed to appoint Shamyrat Meretliyev as chairman of Turkmenhimiya (Turkmen Chemicals) State Concern.

The main goal of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern is to meet the needs of the national economy and the population of Turkmenistan in mineral fertilizers and chemical products, as well as selling them abroad and making profits.