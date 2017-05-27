Azerbaijan, Latvia to mull bilateral ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The delegation of Azerbaijan’s Parliament headed by Speaker Ogtay Asadov will pay an official visit to Latvia, Head of the press service of the Parliament Akif Tafakkuroglu said May 27 at a briefing in Baku.

He said that the delegation will include Azerbaijani MPs Kamran Bayramov, Ulviya Aghayeva, Rovshan Rzayev, Malik Hasanov, Chief of Azerbaijani parliament’s apparatus Safa Mirzoyev and other officials.

“Within the framework of the visit to take place May 28-May 30, Asadov will meet with Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Inara Murniece,” Tafakkuroglu said. “Bilateral interparliamentary ties and the prospects for their development will be discussed at the meeting. In addition, Ogtay Asadov is scheduled to meet Latvian president, deputy minister, as well as ministers of foreign affairs and economy of the country, and the sides are expected to discuss issues of the Azerbaijani-Latvian bilateral relations, deepening of political and economic ties between the two countries, as well as settlement of regional conflicts.”

He added that the delegation of Azerbaijan’s Parliament will participate in an event dedicated to the national holiday of Azerbaijan, the May 28 Republic Day.