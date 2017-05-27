3rd Kurdamir Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Kurdamir, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Kurdamir is hosting the 3rd Kurdamir Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics, titled "A Step Towards a Dream" in the Kurdamir Olympic Sports Complex.

During the Kurdamir Cup, 106 gymnasts will be performing with individual programs and nine teams will perform in group exercises.

The gymnasts are representing Goychay, Sumgait, the Zirve sports club of Khirdalan, Shagan, Zira, Ganja, the Start club, Zabrat, Kurdamir, the Republican Complex Sports School and Ismayilly.