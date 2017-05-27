Azerbaijani athletes’ success valuable for Turkish people: minister (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish people value the success of Azerbaijani athletes in international competitions, Turkey’s Minister of Youth and Sports Akif Cagatay Kilic said in an interview with Trend.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been getting concrete results from the investment in sports, in particular, construction of sports facilities and preparation of Olympic-level athletes, according to him.

“The victory of Azerbaijani athletes at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku confirms the movement of the brotherly country in the right direction. In two years, after holding the first European Games, Azerbaijan has once again demonstrated to the world its ability to organize sports competitions by successfully holding the Islamic Solidarity Games,” said Kilic.

Organization of the opening and closing ceremonies of Baku 2017, the logistics and organization of the competitions were carried out at the highest level, the Turkish minister said.

Akif Cagatay Kilic noted that Turkey achieved historic success at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku and expressed confidence that the country’s athletes will perform similarly at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, to be held in Istanbul in 2021.

“In recent years, Turkey has also been receiving positive results from investments in sports. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Turkey is implementing numerous projects for preparation of Olympic athletes. We are ready to share expertise in the implementation and coordination of such projects with Azerbaijan,” he noted.

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games were held in Baku May 8-22. Azerbaijan took the lead in medal standings at the Games as its athletes won 75 gold, 50 silver and 37 bronze medals. Turkey ranked second with 71 gold, 67 silver and 57 bronze medals.