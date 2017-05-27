BP regional president for Azerbaijan congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“It is my great pleasure to extend to you and the people of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – the Republic Day,” Gary Jones said in his letter.

“BP attaches great importance to the sustainable expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP and looks forward to its further development. I express my firm belief in the strengthening of friendly relations between BP and the Government of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“Your Excellency, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you good health, happiness and success, and further growth and prosperity to the people of Azerbaijan.”