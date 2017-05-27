Rouhani, Putin discuss regional issues

2017-05-27 16:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional issues in a phone talk with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani.

The parties negotiated cooperation in safeguarding security in the region as well as fighting against terrorism, Hamid Abutalebi, political director of the Iranian presidential office, said on his Twitter account May 27.

The two presidents also discussed implementation of nuclear deal and underlined commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal) signed between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

Putin also called for boosting economic and political cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and congratulated Rouhani on his re-election.

Rouhani won the presidential elections held on May 19 by gathering over 23.4 million votes (57 percent).