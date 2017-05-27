IRGC general killed in Iraq’s Mosul

2017-05-27 17:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

A senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed in Iraq’s Mosul city during the ongoing fight against the Islamic State terrorist group(IS, ISIS aka ISIL), semi-official Tasnim news agency reported May 27.

General Shaban Nasiri, a high-ranking commander of the IRGC was killed during clashes with the IS in the area between Qairawan and Baaj on May 26.

The report said that he was already in Syria for a long time to "protect the holy shrine of Zaynab [a daughter of first Shia Imam Ali]".

It is while Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the chief of the IRGC, said in November 2016 that Iran has not sent off any troops to the city of Mosul as Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation (Hashd al-Shaabi/ volunteer forces) perform very well and they do not need any assistance from Iranians.

Iran has recently appointed Iraj Masjedi, an IRGC general as new ambassador to Iraq.

Masjedi, is a senior adviser to Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC Quds Force, which is responsible for operations outside of Iran, including Iraq and Syria.