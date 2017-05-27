Ashgabat to host forums on environmental protection

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 27

Ashgabat will on June 5-8 host events dedicated to environmental protection and regulations on water use, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported May 27.

The events will be attended by representatives of regional and international organizations as well as ministries of Central Asian countries.

In particular, it is planned to hold the International Environmental Forum and a meeting of the Interstate Commission on Sustainable Development of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

In addition, it is planned to hold a meeting of the governing council of the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia and a meeting of the regional working committee, which includes water specialists of Central Asian states.