2 PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

2017-05-28 02:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Two PKK terrorists were killed during clashes between security forces and PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern provinces on Friday, according to the Turkish military.

The Turkish General Staff announced on Saturday that the two terrorists were killed in two separate incidents that occurred in the Hakkari and Bitlis provinces on Friday, Anadolu reported.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of some 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.