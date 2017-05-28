Uzbekistan’s Senate ratifies textiles protocol with EU

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 28

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis (upper house of the Uzbek parliament) ratified the ‘textiles protocol’ to the partnership and cooperation agreement (PCA) between the EU and Uzbekistan at the plenary session, Trend’s correspondent reported.

The document also envisages customs privileges while processing, supplying and transit of Uzbek textile products to the EU countries.

The law "On ratification of the protocol to the EU-Uzbekistan PCA and bilateral trade in textiles" in accordance with the procedures will be submitted to the country’s president for signing.

Up till now, the most-favoured-nation treatment as part of the PCA has not been applied to the import of textile products from Uzbekistan.

There was a double licensing system when issuing permits for the import of textile products from Uzbekistan to the EU.

The European Parliament ratified the ‘textile protocol’ to the PCA between the EU and Uzbekistan in December 2016 after Uzbekistan complied with the requirement to eradicate child labor in cotton harvesting.