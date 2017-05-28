Uzbekistan’s Senate approves amendments to law on constitutional court

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 28

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis (upper house of the Uzbek parliament) approved amendments to the law ‘On the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Uzbekistan’ at the plenary session, Trend’s correspondent reported.

In particular, the terms of office and the requirements for candidates for judges are defined more clearly than in the previous law.

Moreover, it is not allowed to elect the members of the Constitutional Court more than twice, while maintaining the current five-year term of office.

The law envisages an increase in the age limit of a candidate for a judge from 30 to 35 years old and the age limit for a judge - 70 years old.

From now on, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan (ombudsman) are entitled to submit questions to the Constitutional Court.

Earlier, both houses of the parliament, speaker and chairman of the houses of the parliament, the president, MPs and senators, chairmen of the Supreme Court and Supreme Economic Court, as well as prosecutor general were entitled to submit questions to the Constitutional Court.