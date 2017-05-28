G7 stands for safeguarding territorial integrity of states - communiqué

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Elmira Tarivediyeva – Trend:

G7 is interested in strengthening a rules-based international order that promotes peace among nations, safeguards sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all states and ensures the protection of human rights, according to the communiqué adopted following the G-7 summit.

“Our world needs our genuine commitment to the solution of conflicts that are affecting millions of innocent people and disrupting development and the healthy growth of future generations,” the document said.

The 43rd G7 summit was held in Taormina, Italy May 26-27, 2017. The summit was of great political significance as it was held after the election in Germany and immediately after the election in France. It was the first meeting of US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron with the G7 heads of state.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.