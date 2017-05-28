Armed men kill two border guards in northwestern Iran

2017-05-28 14:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least two Iranian border guards have been killed and two more injured in an armed clash along the country’s northwestern borders.

Lieutenant colonel Mohammadreza Firouzi and warrant officer Javad Farahi were killed in the armed clash on May 27, IRNA news agency reported.

According to the report, warrant officer Reza Nemati and Hossein Qahremani who were serving their mandatory military service were wounded following the clash.

The report added that the incident took place last evening when the border guards were on patrol in border area in West Azerbaijan Province.