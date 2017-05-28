Uzbekistan’s Senate amends certain articles of constitution

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 28

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The Senate of the Oliy Majlis (upper house of the Uzbek parliament) approved changes and additions to the articles of the country's constitution at the plenary meeting May 28, Trend’s correspondent reported.

According to the amendments to Article 80 of the Basic Law, the Senate can not appoint and dismiss the chairman of the State Committee for Nature Protection upon the president’s proposal, as well as hear the report of the chairman of the State Committee for Nature Protection.

Earlier, according to the president’s decree on "Improvement of the state administration system in ecology and environmental protection" adopted in April 2017, the State Committee for Nature Protection was transformed into the State Committee for Ecology and Environmental Protection.

According to the amendments to Article 93 of the constitution, the Constitutional Court’s judges will be elected by the Senate upon the president’s proposal among the individuals recommended by the Supreme Judicial Council, including a representative from the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The amendments to Articles 108 and 109 envisage the expansion of the powers of the Constitutional Court to verify the compliance of the laws with the Basic Law, laws on the ratification of international treaties before signing and providing the president and both chambers of the parliament with the information on the country’s constitutional legality annually.

According to the senators who took part in the debates, these changes and additions will contribute to the improvement of the state administration system in ecology and environmental protection, as well as increase the effectiveness of the activity and authority of the Constitutional Court.