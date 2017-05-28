Turkmen president offers condolences to his Egyptian counterpart

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has extended condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the terrorist attack in the country’s Minya city that killed and severely injured people, the Turkmen government said in a message.

"Turkmenistan fully supports the efforts of the world community in counteracting terrorism and extremism," the message said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to families and loved ones of those who died and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” the president said.