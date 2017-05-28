At least 23 PKK terrorists killed in airstrikes in 24 hours

At least 23 PKK terrorists have been killed in airstrikes in Turkey's east and northern Iraq in the past 24 hours, the Turkish military said Sunday, DailySabah reported.

According to a statement by the military, 10 terrorists were killed, three weapons depots and a hideout were destroyed in eastern Van province on Saturday night.

At least 13 terrorists planning attacks were killed in northern Iraq's Avashin-Basyan region, while seven hideouts, including two caves, two blockhouses, two weapon pits and a shelter used by the PKK were destroyed early Sunday, the military said.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU, resumed its nearly 40-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015, unilaterally violating the cease-fire.

Since then, over 600 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards, have died in PKK attacks, while more than 7,000 terrorists have been killed during operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.