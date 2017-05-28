Iranian food producer says Russian market hard to reach

Tehran, Iran, May 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

The markets in Russia and other CIS members are hard to reach for Iranian food producers, said Mojtaba Safari, export manager at Taravat, a major Iranian food products company.

"With Russia our trade is very limited. The reason is the problems in currency transfer," Safari told Trend May 27.

"As for Azerbaijan, although Iranians and the people of Azerbaijan have similar tastes, we see the market saturated with Turkish-made products. The reason is that tariffs on Turkish products are as low as one third of tariffs on Iranian products," he further pointed out.

However, he said there are talks to change the situation. "We have entered talks so that we can give more freedom to the traders in order to do marketing."

"You can find Taravat products in places ranging from Vancouver and Toronto in Canada to Sidney, Melbourne, and Adelaide in Australia, Malaysia, Kuwait, and the UAE," he said, underlining quality as the company’s winning card.