French national kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo liberated

2017-05-28 19:01 | www.trend.az | 1

A French national kidnapped at a gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in March was liberated, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"The president of the republic welcomes the liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

In the communique, Macron expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for their "mobilization and effectiveness of their actions."

On March 1, five employees of the Canadian Banro Corporation, including a Frenchman, were kidnapped by members of an armed group at the Namoya gold mine in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.