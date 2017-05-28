Dutch, Swiss firms to build Iran’s first logistics town

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran has signed a contract with Dutch NACO and Swiss ADI firms for construction of the first logistics town in the Islamic Republic, IRNA news agency reported.

Under the contract, ADI will carry out design of a comprehensive plan for logistics town of Imam Khomeini Airport City (IKAC).

Accordingly, NACO will be in charge of providing consulting services for the project.

An Iranian expert team will also cooperate in the project, Hossein Tajik, an official with the IKAC said.

Iran earlier awarded a deal to NACO over the development of IKAC, a town in the vicinity of the country's biggest airport in southern Tehran.

Phase 1 of the project includes a passenger terminal named "Salam" with capacity of around five million passengers a year, a passenger terminal named "Iranshahr" with a capacity of 20 to 22 million passengers a year as well as a section of free trade zone.

Upon the completion of the first phase of the IKIA Airport city, the passenger capacity of the airport will reach 30 million passengers from the current 8 million in the next five years.