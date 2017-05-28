At least eight people dead after Mississippi shootings

At least 8 people were killed in recent shooting incidents in the US state of Mississippi, while a 35-year-old suspect was arrested, Sputnik reported citing US media.

The sheriff's deputy was among those killed during the shooting that had occurred on Saturday night, local media reported.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County, with two of the homes located in Brookhaven and one in Bogue Chitto. According to Strain, investigators are currently working at all three locations.

The suspected shooter, identified as Cory Godbolt, is now in custody. According to Strain, charges have not yet been filed against the suspect and that it would be "premature" to discuss a motive at this point.