Six Iranian sailors rescued in Hormuzgan waters

2017-05-28 20:57 | www.trend.az | 1

Six Iranian sailors who went astray in Hormugan waters in the vicinity of coral island were rescued by rescue teams on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Manager of port bureau and Kish Maritime Ahmad Shahriari said on Sunday that a cargo dhow in Hormuzgan waters near coral island was about to sink in the deep waters, but due to the timely measures of rescue team all were rescued at the earliest.

The Iranian cargo dhow was carrying rice from Dubai port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Genaveh port in Bushehr province, he said.