UK police arrest another suspect as Manchester attack investigation continues

2017-05-28 23:12 | www.trend.az | 1

A total of 14 individuals are currently in custody for questioning, Sputnik reported.

Another suspect was arrested in relation to Monday's Manchester attack that claimed lives of 22 people, the police of the UK metropolitan county of Greater Manchester said Sunday.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert of US singer Ariana Grande. The UK police have identified Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and are now investigating the extremist network related to the man.

Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.