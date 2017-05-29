Russian president to meet with french counterpart on Monday in Paris

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris on May 29 at the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss a wide range of issues, including international agenda and the state of bilateral relations, Sputnik reported.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the agenda of talks would be wide-ranging, including bilateral cooperation, coordination of efforts in the fight against terrorism and the settlement of crises in Syria and Ukraine.

At a press conference following the G7 summit in Italy's Taormina on Saturday, Macron said he was going to discuss cooperation on the resolution of crisis in Syria with Putin during his visit to Paris as well as to hold a "demanding dialogue" with Moscow over the Ukrainian issue.

A significant part of the talks will be dedicated to the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov stated.

Ushakov added that Putin and Macron would discuss Syria and the joint fight against international terrorism, the necessity of which has become more urgent following a terrorist attack in the UK city of Manchester.

Russian Ambassador to France Alexander Orlov called the upcoming meeting in an interview with Sputnik "an essential visit," while Thierry Mariani, a lawmaker from the French center-right The Republicans party and an incumbent member of the French parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik that Putin's visit to France was "very good news."