Turkmenistan names envoy to Slovenia

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Batyr Niyazliev has been appointed Turkmenistan’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Slovenia under a presidential decree.

Trade, communication, transportation, air communication, freight traffic, agriculture and food industry are among priority spheres of Ashgabat-Ljubljana partnership.

Negotiations are also underway on opening direct air communication between the two countries and expanding business relations.

Turkmenistan is one of main players on the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world for its gas reserves. The country is studying opportunities to export its gas to the European market.

Meanwhile, construction of Turkmen section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is being carried out. Moreover, the project of the Trans Caspian gas pipeline through Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe is being discussed.