Uzbekistan appoints envoys to several countries

2017-05-29 11:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 29

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

The Uzbek Senate (upper house of Uzbekistan’s parliament) has approved new heads of the country’s diplomatic missions in Belgium, India and South Korea, said the press service of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry in a message.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Diler Hakimov, who has been Uzbekistan’s deputy foreign minister since 2014, has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Belgium.

Farhod Arziyev, who has previously worked as an adviser in the Uzbek Embassy in Germany, has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan in India.

Vitaly Fen has been appointed the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan in South Korea. In 1995-2013, he already worked in South Korea – initially, as a charge d’affaires of Uzbekistan, then as an ambassador.