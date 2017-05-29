California lawmakers adopt resolution on Azerbaijan’s national holiday

2017-05-29 11:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Lawmakers of the US State of California adopted a resolution on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan – Republic Day.

Initiators of the resolution are Senator Jeff Stone and Member of the California State Assembly Rocky Chavez, according to a message of the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles.

The document says that for the first time in the Islamic world, a secular parliamentary state was established in Azerbaijan in 1918.

Azerbaijan over the past 26 years has strengthened its sovereignty and independence, has become a reliable ally and partner of the United States in such an important region as the Caspian region, according to the document.

Azerbaijanis living in California are actively involved in the social life of the state, they make a great contribution to intercultural harmony, stability and prosperity, says the resolution.