Crimean–Congo fever kills 3 people in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29



By Fatih Karimov



Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever has caused the death of three people in Iran since the beginning of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 21, 2017), said Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, the director of Health Ministry's Centre for Communicable Disease Control.



At least 31 people have so far caught the disease in the current fiscal year, Gouya said, Mehr news agency reported May 29.



The cases have been reported mainly in eastern border provinces, where livestock illegally smuggled into the country, he added.



Since 2000, at least 988 cases of Crimean-Congo fever have been reported in Iran, according to the Iranian officials.



Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) is a widespread tick-borne viral disease that is endemic in Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and Asia. The virus is a member of the Bunyaviridae family of RNA viruses.



It is a zoonotic disease carried by several domestic and wild animals. While clinical disease is rare in infected animals, it is severe in infected humans, with a mortality rate of 10-40 percent.