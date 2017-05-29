Turkmenistan, UN preparing deal on emergency situations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 29

Ashgabat hosted a meeting with Head of Regional Office of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Marcel Wassen and National Disaster Response Adviser Ashot Sargsyan, says a message from Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service.

The sides discussed emergency preparedness and preparation of an agreement between the Turkmen government and the United Nations on measures to simplify and accelerate the import, export and transit of relief supplies and property of personnel to provide assistance in the case of disasters and emergencies.

Turkmenistan is located in a seismically dangerous zone. On the night of October 6, 1948, Ashgabat experienced a catastrophic 10-magnitude earthquake, which led to human casualties.