Iran foils cyber attacks on its official websites

2017-05-29 12:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran has foiled a recent round of cyber attacks which targeted the country's various official websites, Iran's Computer Emergency Response Team Coordination Center (CERTCC), affiliated to the ICT ministry said May 29.

Following the attacks, websites of various organization and entities including Central Bank of Iran, Iran Post, ministry of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare and Irancell Telecommunications Company became inaccessible on May 28.

The websites recovered and got back online shortly after the attacks.

No further details have been unveiled so far about the identity or the IP addresses of the hackers who carried out the widespread attacks.

Iranian official sites were target of various cyber attacks in recent years. Last year on June 1, at least 50 websites belonging to Iran's Foreign Ministry were hacked by an allegedly Saudi group called itself "Team Bad Dream."

On May 24, 2016 a group calling itself "DAES" hacked the website of the Statistical Center of Iran, sending the website down for a short time. Two days later the websites of Iran's Culture Ministry, the legal deputy of the Judiciary and the interpreting administration of the Judiciary were hacked as well.