Ashgabat, Kyiv mull migration issues

2017-05-29 12:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a meeting of leadership of Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service with Ukraine’s Ambassador Valentin Shevalev, said the Migration Service in a message May 29.

The parties exchanged views on partnership opportunities in the migration area, and discussed a number of priority directions of this sphere.

The two sides discussed the issues of obtaining working visas, employment permits for citizens of Ukraine, according to the message.

They expressed confidence that the cooperation between Turkmenistan and Ukraine will further develop dynamically.

Turkmenistan is an important trade and economic partner of Ukraine in the Central Asia region.

According to the Ukrainian side, the two countries’ trade turnover totaled $143.64 million in 2016.