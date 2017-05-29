Rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold live-fire drills (PHOTO, VIDEO)

2017-05-29 12:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has said in a message that rocket and artillery units of the country’s Armed Forces are holding live-fire drills.

Under the Armed Forces preparation plan for 2017, the exercises of rocket and artillery units are conducted with the purpose of improving the combat skills of military personnel.

During the exercises conducted in conditions close to combat, the artillery units carry out the tasks on reaching concentration areas, decision-making, occupying firing and starting positions, keeping stealth capability, as well as moving during battle and other tasks.