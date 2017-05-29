Iran accuses Turkey of border guards' death

Tehran, Iran, May 29



By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:



Iran has said Turkey is responsible for an armed clash near the Iran-Turkey border, as a result of which two Iranian guards were killed.



“We hold Turkey responsible in this case and it has to answer,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.



“We have conveyed the issue via diplomatic channels to the Turkish government. We hope Turkey provides a proper response, based on which we will take action,” the Iranian diplomat said.



Two Iranian border guards were killed and two more injured in an armed clash with terrorist groups along the country’s northwestern borders a night earlier.



Qassemi also dismissed claims by Turkish media which said Iran has lodged some members of the terrorist group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (aka PKK).



“I deny these allegations. There is no anti-government group on Iran's territory,” he said.